BRIEF-Tack Fiori International entered into subscription agreement
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
Dec 1 IFA Hotel & Touristik AG :
* To acquire from Dec. 2 to the end of March 1, 2016 up to 38,460 of its shares
* Absolute maximum price set at 5.20 euros ($5.5) per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9426 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Company agreed to subscribe for an aggregate amount of HK$20 million of fund units
May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.