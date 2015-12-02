BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway Qtrly net earnings per equivalent Class A share outstanding $2,469
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
Dec 2 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Initiates U.S. Phase II trial in patients with schizophrenia
* Study results are expected to be available in Q4 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* At March 31, 2017, our book value had increased by 3.5% since yearend 2016 to $178,073 per class a equivalent share
SAO PAULO, May 5 BR Malls Participações, Brazil's largest mall operator, has hired banks to sell 1.7 billion reais ($536 million) worth of new shares in an offering as early as next week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday.