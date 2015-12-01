Dec 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* Launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure

* Plans to place up to 500,000 new shares from its authorized capital, representing 8.8 pct of company's currently outstanding shares

* Has also granted bookrunners an option to place up to 100,000 additional shares, increasing potential offer size to up to 600,000 shares

* Price of placed shares will be determined after close of bookbuilding period which is expected to end on Dec. 2