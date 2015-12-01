Dec 1 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
:
* Launches placement of up to 500,000 new shares through an
accelerated bookbuilding procedure
* Plans to place up to 500,000 new shares from its
authorized capital, representing 8.8 pct of company's currently
outstanding shares
* Has also granted bookrunners an option to place up to
100,000 additional shares, increasing potential offer size to up
to 600,000 shares
* Price of placed shares will be determined after close of
bookbuilding period which is expected to end on Dec. 2
