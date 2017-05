Fitch Affirms Three Southern Landesbanken After Sector Review

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has concluded its periodic review of three southern German Landesbanken, affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB), Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg (LBBW) and Landesbank Saar (SaarLB) at 'A-' and their Viability Ratings (VRs) at 'bbb','bbb+' and 'bb+', respectively. The three banks' IDRs are driven by strong institutional support from their owne