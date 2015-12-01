BRIEF-Scripps Networks Interactive reports new deal with Snap
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- today announced a new deal with Snap Inc.
Dec 1 Prodware SA :
* Jewellery chain Cleor chooses Prodware for deployment of new I.T. System
Source text: bit.ly/1NlmsZN Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Scripps Networks Interactive Inc- today announced a new deal with Snap Inc.
* Cogent communications reports first quarter 2017 results and increases regular quarterly dividend on common stock