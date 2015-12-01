BRIEF-Amtek Auto says contemplating process to seek substantial investment
* Amtek Auto clarifies on news item regarding lenders decision to auction stakes of co, Metalyst Forgings, Castex Tech, Amtek Ring Gears
Dec 1 Kinepolis Group NV :
* Belgian competition authority opens additional investigation to assess the takeover of Belgian Utopolis Cinemas
* Belgian competition authority decided on Nov. 30 to start the procedure for an additional investigation of takeover of Utopolis Cinemas by Kinepolis Group
* Competition authority will make a final decision on this case in the course of February 2016 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Sequential Brands Group and QVC announce multi-year collaboration for martha stewart brand