Burberry to move about 300 roles to Leeds from London
May 4 British luxury brand Burberry plans to move around 300 jobs from London to a new office in Leeds, northern England, to consolidate its back-office operations and cut costs.
Dec 1 * BNP Paribas launches the disposal of approximately 1.3 million Valeo shares, representing 1.7 percent of valeo share capital.
* The sale is as part of the hedging of a derivative transaction entered into with BpiFrance Participations in connection with an equivalent number of shares representing the total remaining shareholding interest of Bpifrance Participations in the share capital of Valeo.
* The disposal is made by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors.
* The placement is led by Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as bookrunner, acting on behalf of BNP Paribas.
* Report that 3G Capital is interested in General Mills is not true - CNBC