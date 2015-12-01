Dec 1 Novo Nordisk
* Says new findings from a network meta-analysis show that
treatment with Victoza provides a greater HbA1c reduction and an
improved likelihood of reaching glycaemic goals compared to
SGLT-2 inhibitors
* The treatment was tested in people with type 2 diabetes
who are inadequately controlled with metformin alone or in
combination with sulfonylurea, DPP-4 inhibitors or
thiazolidinedione
* A new analysis also showed Ryzodeg achieved successful
glycaemic control with significantly lower rates of
hypoglycaemia and nocturnal hypoglycaemia in patients with type
2 diabetes versus BIAsp 30 and/or a basal-bolus regimen of
insulin degludec and insulin aspart1-3.
