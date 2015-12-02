BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
Dec 2 Arris Group Inc :
* Statement re DoJ investigation closed
* Announced that DoJ closed its investigation, without condition, under Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 for Pace deal
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company