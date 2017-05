Dec 2 Londonmetric Property Plc

* Sold its Pc World property in Hove to clients of Aberdeen Asset Management Plc for 13.6 mln stg, reflecting a niy of 5.4 pct

* Sale is expected to complete in January 2016 and crystallises a geared IRR of 17 pct and profit on cost of 33 pct