BRIEF-Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
Dec 2 Avega Group AB :
* Sveriges Television (SVT) and Sveriges Utbildningsradio (UR) sign deal with Avega Group
* Agreement runs for two years with option for another two years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"
* Clarocity Corporation announces reorganization of valuation services division