Dec 2 Schibsted Asa :
* Says Schibsted and MittMedia have held constructive talks,
but the parties have concluded that the preconditions for a
transaction are not in place at the current point in time
* The letter of intent will hence expire this week
* Today's announcement comes with reference to the release
date 12 May 2015 regarding letter of intent to form a new media
group for subscription newspapers in Sweden including Svenska
Dagbladet and MittMedia
* Says Schibsted still believes that collaboration between
the subscription newspapers would be beneficial, and will
continue to be open minded for structural solutions in the
market
