Bangladesh floods cut potential 700,000 T from rice harvest
DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 2 Guinness Nigeria Plc :
* Says board has accepted resignation of Yvonne Ike from the board of the company with immediate effect
* Says board has approved appointment of Ngozi Oluwatoyin Edozien as non-executive director Source: nNGE2whxjn Further company coverage:
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.