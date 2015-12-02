Dec 2 Polskie Towarzystwo Wspierania
Przedsiebiorczosci SA (PTWP) :
* Says Supreme Administrative Court dismisses the third and
last one HKO Sp. z o.o. (HKO) complaint against City of
Katowice on concession for International Congress Center and
Indoor Sports and Entertainment Venue Spodek in Katowice
* Thus, the City of Katowice can sign concession agreement
with PTWP unit, PTWP Event Center Sp. z o.o., which offer was
chosen by the City of Katowice
* Supreme Administrative Court dismissed first and second
HKO complaints on Oct. 22
(Gdynia Newsroom)