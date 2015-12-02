U.S. chief justice appoints New York judge to handle Puerto Rico bankruptcy
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
Dec 2 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* 9-month consolidated net loss of 23.6 million euros ($25.1 million), compared to loss 11.5 million euros in prior year period
* Business volume climbed by 78 pct to 50.8 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (prior year period: 28.5 million euros)
* Insolvency plan to be submitted by mid-December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts on Friday appointed a federal judge based in Manhattan to oversee Puerto Rico's landmark bankruptcy case.
* As a result of a recent review, company voluntarily filed on 3 may 2017 petitions under chapter 11