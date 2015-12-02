Dec 2 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* 9-month consolidated net loss of 23.6 million euros ($25.1 million), compared to loss 11.5 million euros in prior year period

* Business volume climbed by 78 pct to 50.8 million euros in first nine months of 2015 (prior year period: 28.5 million euros)

* Insolvency plan to be submitted by mid-December Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9411 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)