DHAKA, May 6 Flash floods have washed away crops in northeastern Bangladesh that would have yielded nearly 700,000 tonnes of rice, according to estimates from the agriculture ministry.
Dec 2 Applus Services SA :
* Buys Canada's SKC, a company providing inspection and non-destructive testing services
* Says to incorporate SKC business in its Applus+ Energy & Industry Division Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.