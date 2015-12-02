Nearly 400 migratory birds die from striking Texas skyscraper
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
Dec 2 Terra Mauricia Ltd :
* Says board has declared final dividend of 0.85 rupees per ordinary share representing total amount of 193,413,780.40 rupees
* Says dividend will be paid on or about Dec. 30, 2015 Source : bit.ly/1XGCm6O Further company coverage:
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Amazon Studios is ramping up its slate of comedies rooted in real world humor after its success with Emmy-winning series "Transparent," about an elderly patriarch who transitions into a woman.