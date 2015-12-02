Dec 2 Aalborg Boldspilklub A/S :

* Upgrades its full-year forecast

* Now sees to report profit for 2015

* Earlier expected 2015 result to be in the range of 0 million and loss 5 million Danish crowns ($710,106.23) in 2015

* Raises guidance after receiving higher than expected proceeds from UEFA

