Nearly 400 migratory birds die from striking Texas skyscraper
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
Dec 2 EIS Eczacibasi Ilac Sinai ve Finansal Yatirimlar Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :
* To set up unit Eczacibasi Baxalta Saglik with 50,000 lira ($17,320) capital with Baxter group
* Unit will operate on export, import, marketing and distribution of medical materials
* To pay company's share in capital contribution of 25,000 lira for new unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 2.8873 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Amazon Studios is ramping up its slate of comedies rooted in real world humor after its success with Emmy-winning series "Transparent," about an elderly patriarch who transitions into a woman.