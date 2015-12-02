Dec 2 Ab-Biotics SA :
* Receives loans for about 2.2 million euros ($2.33 million)
in total for its four projects from the Ministry of Economy and
Competitiveness
* The projects include prevention of side effects induced by
antipsychotics, treatment of celiac disease, development of
anticaries probiotic and development of nutritional therapies
for treatment of ulcerative colitis
* Loans to be received between 2015 and 2018 with interest
rate of 0.329 percent, three-year grace period and repayment
period of seven years
