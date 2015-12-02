Dec 2 Sanlam Ltd
* Operational update - december 2015
* New business volumes of r175 billion, up 17 pct on first
10 months of 2014 financial year
* Economic conditions in markets where group operates
remained challenging, with commodity-based economies
experiencing pressure on domestic economic growth as well as
currency volatility
* Expect that economic and operating environment will remain
challenging for remainder of 2015
* Remain confident that group's strategy is appropriate to
deliver on our longer term growth targets.
* Achieved an overall solid performance for 10 months ended
31 october 2015
* Overall net fund inflows of r11.5 billion were down from
r27,5 billion achieved in comparable 10-month period in 2014,
* Normalised headline earnings per share up by 12 pct
compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year.
* Diluted headline earnings per share increased by 16 pct
compared to first 10 months of 2014 financial year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: