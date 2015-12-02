Nearly 400 migratory birds die from striking Texas skyscraper
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
Dec 2 Intersport Polska SA :
* Nov. 2015 net sales 14.0 million zlotys ($3.5 million), up 0.9 percent yoy
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0321 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Nearly 400 migratory birds of brilliant plumage were killed when they smashed into an office tower in Texas while flying in a storm, officials said on Friday.
LOS ANGELES, May 5 Amazon Studios is ramping up its slate of comedies rooted in real world humor after its success with Emmy-winning series "Transparent," about an elderly patriarch who transitions into a woman.