Dec 2 British Land Company Plc
* British Land announces results of liability management
transaction
* Received tenders of about 110 million stg at benchmark
Gilt +95 bps, confirms its intention to purchase all such bonds
validly tendered
* Purchase will be funded by existing committed facilities
* Underlying earnings benefit will be around 5 million stg
p.a. to 2020, and our weighted average interest rate will reduce
by c.10 bps
* 'Liability management transaction is part of our ongoing
financing activity, amounting to some 900 million stg so far
this financial year' -CFO
* Seen good demand on tender with total acceptances of 110
million stg, representing take-up of 65 pct
