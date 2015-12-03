BRIEF-Formfactor Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.1 million
Dec 3 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* jse: aen - ael - disposal of equity interest in aberdare group to hengtong
* Deal for aberdare international to dispose of 100 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Europe to Hengtong
* Powertech entered into binding heads of agreement with hengtong to dispose of 75 pct of its shareholding in Aberdare Cables
* Purchase consideration payable by Hengtong will be based on an equity value of R1 billion in respect of Aberdare
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S