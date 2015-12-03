Dec 3 Euronext NV :

* Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for November 2015

* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book stood at 7,373 million euros ($7.81 billion), up 13 percent compared with November 2014

* Average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased by 15 percent month when compared to November 2014

* Euronext had five new listings in November raising 4,884 million euros in total

* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down at 200,778 contracts (13 percent decrease compared with November 2014)