Dec 3 Euronext NV :
* Euronext announces monthly trading volumes for November
2015
* Average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order
book stood at 7,373 million euros ($7.81 billion), up 13
percent compared with November 2014
* Average daily volume on commodities derivatives increased
by 15 percent month when compared to November 2014
* Euronext had five new listings in November raising 4,884
million euros in total
* Average daily volume on equity index derivatives was down
at 200,778 contracts (13 percent decrease compared with November
2014)
($1 = 0.9446 euros)
