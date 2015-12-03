BRIEF-Formfactor Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 revenue $128.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $124.1 million
Dec 3 Tieto Oyj :
* Acquires Smilehouse - Finnish solution provider of multichannel commerce
* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction
* Says Smilehouse's sales amounts to around 10 million euros ($10.6 million)
* Company will be consolidated to Tieto as from Dec. 1
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S