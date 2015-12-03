Dec 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB

* Q2 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 52, compared to TSEK 558 in Q2 of 2014

* Q2 net loss after tax amounted to TSEK 43,395 compared to a loss of TSEK 26,715 in Q2 of 2014

* Q2 operating loss was TSEK 41,008 compared to a loss of TSEK 24,145 in q2 of 2014