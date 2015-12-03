BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results
Dec 3 Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB
* Q2 consolidated net sales amounted to TSEK 52, compared to TSEK 558 in Q2 of 2014
* Q2 net loss after tax amounted to TSEK 43,395 compared to a loss of TSEK 26,715 in Q2 of 2014
* Q2 operating loss was TSEK 41,008 compared to a loss of TSEK 24,145 in q2 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results
* Clovis Oncology announces first quarter 2017 operating results