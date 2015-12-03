Dec 3 Ossur Hf :

* Initiates a Safe Harbor share buyback program on Nasdaq Copenhagen

* Total consideration for shares purchased under program shall not exceed $10 million (about 70 million Danish crowns)

* May purchase up to 5,000,000 shares under program, corresponding to 1.1 pct of current share capital

* Program will end no later than Dec. 1, 2016, but company is entitled to discontinue program at any time

