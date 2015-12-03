Dec 3 Oriflame Holding

* Says in order to capture efficiencies and drive sales in an omni-channel offering, oriflame is forming a new organisation

* A global Commercial Division is formed, A decentralised Regional Organisation is established and Global Manufacturing is separated from the previous Global Operations Division in order to further drive global optimisation, efficiencies, and increased volumes

* Says foresee one-off restructuring charges amounting to approximately 6.5 MEUR for creation of new organisation

* Says all organisational changes are valid with full effect as of january 1, 2016.

* Says this is expected to result in annual savings of approximately 4 MEUR from 2016