Dec 3 Seed Co Ltd :

* Half year ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of $5.3 million versus loss $6.2 million last year

* Says current year presents major challenges for group mainly coming from weakening of currencies as well as eratic rainfall in major markets in which the co. Operate

* Half year ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of $18.8 million versus $16.0 million last year