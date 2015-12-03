BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
Dec 3 Seed Co Ltd :
* Half year ended Sept. 30, 2015 loss before taxation of $5.3 million versus loss $6.2 million last year
* Says current year presents major challenges for group mainly coming from weakening of currencies as well as eratic rainfall in major markets in which the co. Operate
* Half year ended Sept. 30, 2015 revenue of $18.8 million versus $16.0 million last year Source : bit.ly/1QgDc9I Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.