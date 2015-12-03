Dec 3 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* To issue bonds up to 100 million lira ($34.68 million) with up to 5 years maturity

* Signs sell and lease back agreement with Ak Finansal Kiralama for a real estate in Istanbul

* To sell the real estate in Istanbul at 9 million lira in order to pay off current bank loans Source text for Eikon:,

