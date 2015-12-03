Dec 3 Orascom Development Holding AG :
* Announces details of rights offering
* Set offer price at 11.28 Swiss francs ($11.1) per share
* Subscription rights must be exercised between Dec. 8 and Dec. 14
* Listing and first trading day of new registered shares on Six Swiss Exchange is expected
to occur on Dec. 16
* Equity of the Company, before deducting transaction fees, will be increased by 133.8
million: increase will come from gross cash proceeds of 49.6 million francs and conversion of a
loan from major shareholder of 84.2 million francs into equity
($1 = 1.0205 Swiss francs)
