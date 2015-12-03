BRIEF-Fresenius says expect pronounced summer slump at Quironsalud
* Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Cytos Biotechnology and Kuros Biosurgery to combine to create Kuros Biosciences AG
* Combined company aims to be a leader in the field of tissue repair and regeneration
* Cytos and Kuros to combine their businesses by way of an exchange of Kuros shares for new Cytos shares
* Each Kuros share outstanding will convert into about 27 newly issued Cytos shares
* Existing options and conversion rights for Kuros shares are expected to be rolled over into comparable rights for Cytos shares
* Current shareholders of Cytos will own about one-fifth and Kuros' shareholders will hold about four-fifths of outstanding shares of combined company
* Closing of transaction is expected within two months
* Extraordinary shareholders' meeting of Cytos, planned for January 2016
* Proposes to its shareholders to issue around 392 million new shares to Kuros Shareholders
* Roll-over of options and warrants granted by Kuros will require an increase of conditional capital of Cytos by around 50 million shares and of authorized share capital by around 9 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Q1 Quironsalud performance can’t be extrapolated to FY, expect a quite pronounced summer slump Further company coverage:
* Radiology partners - announced it has closed on a $200 million growth equity funding round; financing led by New Enterprise Associates,Future Fund Source text for Eikon: