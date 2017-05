Dec 3 Nel Asa :

* Signed a letter of intent with Uno-X Gruppen AS, part of Reitangruppen AS, for rollout of minimum 20 hydrogen refuelling stations covering all major cities in Norway within 2020

* Nel and Uno-X will establish a joint venture, owned by Uno-X and Nel with 51 percent and 49 percent respectively

