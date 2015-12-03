Dec 3 A.G.Barr Plc
* Year to date revenue from ongoing business*, as at 28
november, declined by 0.2%
* Revenue from ongoing business* for 18 weeks to 28 november
2015 increased by 3.9%
* As anticipated, our revenue performance in q3 has gained
momentum as we put specific challenges of first half behind us
* Margins remain in line with our expectations, underpinned
by ongoing tight cost control activity.
* We anticipate marketplace will remain highly competitive
* Company remains on track to meet board's expectations for
year
