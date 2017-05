Dec 3 Purplebricks

* Admission to AIM with expected 240.3 million stg market capitalisation - 58.1 million stg conditionally raised

* Conditionally raised 58.1 mln stg before expenses from an institutional placing and is expected to be admitted to AIM with a market capitalisation of 240.3 million stg and on a fully diluted valuation of 255 mln stg

* Trading in Purplebricks' shares is expected to start at 8.00am on 17 December 2015. (ticker symbol PURP.L)

* Zeus Capital is acting as company's nominated adviser and broker Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: