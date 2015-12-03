Dec 3 Grifols SA :

* Says to execute share split in proportion of two new shares for one existing share on Jan. 4

* The nominal value of Class A shares will be decreased to 0.25 euro ($0.2647) per share from 0.50 euro per share, and Class B shares to 0.05 euro per share from 0.10 euro per share, without any variation in the aggregate nominal value of the share capital Source text for Eikon:

