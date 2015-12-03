BRIEF-Cardiovascular Systems Q3 loss per share $0.05
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results
Dec 3 Vetoquinol SA :
* Vetoquinol and Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co. Ltd. sign a joint-venture agreement in Japan
* JV Vetoquinol-Zenoaq K.K. is expected to start its operations in January 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Cardiovascular Systems Inc reports fiscal 2017 third-quarter financial results
* Clovis Oncology announces first quarter 2017 operating results