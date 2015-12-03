Dec 3 Psg Group Ltd :
* Results of placing offering
* Placing price represents a discount of 7.9 pct to 30-day
volume weighted average traded price of PSG Group ordinary
shares for 30-trading day period ended 2 December 2015
* Pleased to announce that it has successfully priced and
closed bookbuild
* Received bids for a total value of about 3.9 billion rand
and has decided to accept bids to value of 2.2 billion rand, at
a placing price of 245 rand per placing share
