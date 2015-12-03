BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
* Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg Source text : http://cnb.cx/2p9Xit6 Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Ofcom
* Update on auction of spectrum in 2.3 and 3.4 ghz bands
* Have decided for reasons of good public administration to delay commencing auction process
* Will not now commence auction process until European Commission has taken its decision as to whether proposed merger between Telefónica UK and Hutchison 3G UK Limited is compatible with common market Source text for Eikon:
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: