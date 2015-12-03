BRIEF-Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
Qualcomm said to seek U.S. import ban on iPhones- CNBC, citing Bloomberg
Dec 3 Imbalie Beauty Ltd :
* Has issued a total of 25 million Imbalie ordinary shares of no par value at a price of 12 cents per share
* Issue price represents a discount of about 7.7 pct to 30-day volume weighted average price of ordinary shares
Net proceeds of cash issue and rights issue will be used to repay debt and for working capital purposes
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.