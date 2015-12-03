Dec 3 Putprop Ltd :

* Paul Nucci has been appointed as independent non-executive director and as a member of audit and risk committee with effect from Dec. 3

* Daniele Torricelli has been appointed as an independent non-executive director and as a member of audit and risk committee with effect from Dec. 3