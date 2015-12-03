BRIEF-Central Garden & Pet Co announces Q2 earnings per share $0.67
* Central Garden & Pet Company announces fiscal second quarter results
Dec 3 Formula8 SA :
* Allots 1 million series D shares to Greenlast Consulting Limited and Lex-Nobilis Sp. z o.o. each at 0.1 zlotys per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0545 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.