BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 3 Jeudan A/S :
* To acquire A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' new construction at Amerika Plads 29 in Copenhagen for 585.4 million Danish crowns ($82.76 million)
* Amerika Plads 29 to be taken over in early 2016
* Acquisition does not change expectations for 2015
($1 = 7.0731 Danish crowns)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.