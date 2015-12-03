Dec 3 Jeudan A/S :

* To acquire A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S' new construction at Amerika Plads 29 in Copenhagen for 585.4 million Danish crowns ($82.76 million)

* Amerika Plads 29 to be taken over in early 2016

* Acquisition does not change expectations for 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0731 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)