Dec 3 Entra ASA :

* Says Entra Eiendom issues commercial paper

* Coupon is 1.78% p.a. and first tranche amounts to 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($46.59 million)

* Commercial paper term is from Dec. 10, 2015 to March 16, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5856 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)