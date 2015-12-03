BRIEF-Health Insurance Innovations reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - We are revising our guidance upwards for full year 2017
Dec 3 Entra ASA :
* Says Entra Eiendom issues commercial paper
* Coupon is 1.78% p.a. and first tranche amounts to 400,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($46.59 million)
* Commercial paper term is from Dec. 10, 2015 to March 16, 2016
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.