Dec 3 Patent Fund SA :

* After registration of company's capital increase via issue of series G shares, stake held by Maciej Jarzebowski in Patent Fund raises to 34.32 percent (3,431,517 shares) from 25.23 percent (1,597,017 shares)

* Jakub Sitarz raises his stake in company to 34.26 percent (3,425,705 shares) from 25.13 percent (1,591,205 shares)

* The company's 1,834,500 series G shares were acquired at 0.10 zloty each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9751 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)