MetLife's profit drops 62.6 pct on derivative losses
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
Dec 3 Afrocentric Investment Corporation Ltd :
* Lindani Dhlamini has been appointed as an independent non-executive director of board with effect from Dec.2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million