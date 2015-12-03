Tesla's revenue more than doubles, helped by record deliveries
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
Dec 3 Firstfarms A/S :
* Skiold Holding ApS, related to chairman Henrik Hougaard, bought 9,400 shares in Firstfarms at 391,040 Danish crowns ($56,823.17)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8817 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 Electric-car maker Tesla Inc reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled, driven by record deliveries of its Model X sports utility vehicles and Model S sedans.
May 3 Fitbit Inc reported a 40.8 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as the wearable device maker struggles with rising competition in a rapidly maturing market.