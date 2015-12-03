Dec 3 Naspers Ltd :

* Launch of an accelerated bookbuild of up to $2.5 bln

* Up to $1.2 bln of capital raising will be raised under vendor consideration placing and these funds will be used to settle cash consideration payable to vendors under Avito acquisition

* Capital raising will provide co with additional capacity to execute its successful strategy of investing in high-growth internet and e-commerce companies

* Accelerated bookbuilding conducted by Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc acting as joint bookrunners

* Capital raising will take place at a price to be established through an accelerated bookbuilding process

* Timing of closing of book, pricing of shares and making of allocations are in absolute discretion of Naspers and joint bookrunners