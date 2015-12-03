MetLife's profit drops 62.6 pct on derivative losses
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
Dec 3 Simcorp A/S :
* BNP Paribas Securities Services has implemented SimCorp Dimension to manage accounting operations on behalf of its clients
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 3 MetLife Inc, the largest U.S. life insurer, reported a 62.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by derivative losses.
* Q1 revenue $149.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $149.5 million